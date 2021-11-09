Report: ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in Durham Indictment Is Jake Sullivan

Fox News reported Tuesday that the “foreign policy advisor” to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign who was named in the recent indictment of lawyer Michael Sussmann by Special Counsel John Durham is National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Fox noted:

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s White House national security adviser, is the “foreign policy advisor” referred to in the indictment of former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to two well-placed sources. This is the closest Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation has come to anyone directly associated with the Biden White House.

It has been widely presumed that the “foreign policy advisor” was Sullivan, though members of the White House press corps failed to ask Sullivan about the issue at a recent press briefing, though the Sussman indictment was already public.

As Breitbart News has reported, Sullivan was a key player in the “Russia collusion” hoax whose origin Durham is probing:

Sullivan was implicated in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, and admitted to Congress under oath in 2017 that he had briefed reporters about his suspicions of “collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign. Sullivan also testified, under questioning from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), that he believed former NSA Michael Flynn had conspired with the Russian government — claims that earlier led to Flynn’s ouster. Ironically, Sullivan now holds Flynn’s job. Shortly before Election Day in 2016, Sullivan issued a press statement claiming that Trump had a “secret hotline” to Russia via Alfa Bank. Subsequent investigations by U.S. authorities determined that the Alfa Bank conspiracy theory was false. Last month, Special Counsel John Durham indicted former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman for allegedly lying to the FBI by covering up his ties to the Clinton campaign when he fed information to the FBI about the Alfa Bank allegations.

The indictment indicated that Sussman gave information about the Alfa Bank claims to the campaign’s “foreign policy advisor,” though there is “no indication” that Sullivan is yet a target of Durham’s investigation, according to Fox News.

