Leftists Mock Kyle Rittenhouse’s Tears, Call Him a Faker

Basketball star LeBron James was only one of the cavalcade of leftists who mocked Kyle Rittenhouse’s emotional breakdown during his defense testimony on Wednesday.

From Ana Navarro to even the Merriam-Webster dictionary, people left-of-center mocked Rittenhouse’s moment of vulnerability, calling him a faker.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Think about how much their loved ones have cried, real anguish and grief, not crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/7CFizX88xt — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 10, 2021

Only in Trump's part of America could a person suit up with an AR 15, lie ON CAMERA about being an EMT, lie ON CAMERA multiple times about his background and motivations, shoot multiple people, claim self defense and then to pretend to cry (without a single tear) in court. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 11, 2021

I find it strange kyle rittenhouse didnt break down and cry after murdering people. But possibly facing jail time has him in tears all of a sudden. https://t.co/U0AysxLAGg — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) November 10, 2021

To Kyle Rittenhouse (and actors with crying scenes): most humans don’t try to cry, they actually try NOT to cry. Work on your moment before, if you’re vulnerable & connected the tears will come and you won’t have to squeeze your eyes that hard to get them out. Or use a cry stick — Stephanie Sheh (@stephaniesheh) November 10, 2021

keys to getting away with stuff: A) Cry

B) Be white — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) November 10, 2021

The people who have a right to cry are Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims’ families. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 10, 2021

This is every freshman BFA I knew trying to cry during the Emily monologue from Our Town… sweetie, you’re pushing. Have you considered stage management? You still get to do the shows. https://t.co/Mvlh6lyVNf — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 10, 2021

I cry like dis when my hoes catch me red handed and I can’t come up wit a LIE 😒😒😒 https://t.co/vMvSM0J4CF — Young Breed (@YBMMG) November 10, 2021

As a parent I’ll tell you when they cry hysterically it’s not bc they feel guilty, it’s because they got caught — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) November 10, 2021

Not a tear was shed. Bad acting. https://t.co/rxX0SS22ZK — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 10, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse didn't shed on end tear for the victims he murdered. He "shed tears" thinking about that possible guilty verdict. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 10, 2021

So much effort, so little tears. pic.twitter.com/cjhbygFTrI — LeGate (@williamlegate) November 10, 2021

Again, not a legal strategist but if you put a murderer on the stand and have him pretend to cry, TEARS should come out. https://t.co/bL8FIRikkD — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) November 10, 2021

why it’s almost like his tears on the stand are just for show https://t.co/Vr1pOhz8XF — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 10, 2021

No amount of fake tears will ever erase the fact that Kyle Rittenhouse drove across state lines and then murdered two people and injured one other. He’s a domestic terrorist who was seen hanging out with Proud Boys. That’s what and who he is. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 10, 2021

He needs a better acting coach lmao trying to cough up the nonexistent tears while glancing at the jury to see if they’re buying it. Fucking rot. https://t.co/75xpNvSCf6 — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) November 10, 2021

In order for this to be crying, don't there have to be actual tears involved? Get this man an inhaler & keep it moving. https://t.co/PKHqLr5RFk — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) November 10, 2021

America, a country of equal opportunity (as long as you're white and straight), where you can get away with murder and rape by fake-crying alligator tears, and you may even end up on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/hQpQTxG9Ro — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 10, 2021

I don’t know if that murderer’s tears are real or crocodile, but what they are clearly about is his fear, his experience, his trauma – not a hint of empathy in him for the human beings he crossed state lines to gun down for protesting white supremacy. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) November 10, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse knows that white tears are one of the most dangerous things a white person can weaponize. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 10, 2021

Fuck this brat's crocodile tears. Self-defense is when you are minding your own business, someone attacks you, and you have to fight back. Rittenhouse picked up a gun and went looking for trouble. He found it and, in a sane world, would go to jail for it. https://t.co/2aZ3yEUvzt — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 10, 2021

While Merriam-Webster, the dictionary that routinely tweets in favor of leftist causes, did not mock Rittenhouse directly, the account shared with people the definition for “crocodile tears”: