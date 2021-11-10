Leftists Mock Kyle Rittenhouse’s Tears, Call Him a Faker

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during …
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Basketball star LeBron James was only one of the cavalcade of leftists who mocked Kyle Rittenhouse’s emotional breakdown during his defense testimony on Wednesday.

From Ana Navarro to even the Merriam-Webster dictionary, people left-of-center mocked Rittenhouse’s moment of vulnerability, calling him a faker.

While Merriam-Webster, the dictionary that routinely tweets in favor of leftist causes, did not mock Rittenhouse directly, the account shared with people the definition for “crocodile tears”:

