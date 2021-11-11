Biden Approval on Handing of the Coronavirus Underwater

President Biden’s approval rating on his handling of the Chinese coronavirus is now underwater, a YouGov/Economist survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents,” Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling COVID-19?”

His approval on the coronavirus is currently underwater, as 44 percent approve and 46 disapprove — a net negative rating of two percent.

Of those who disapprove 34 percent “strongly” disapprove, while 22 percent “strongly” approve.

A majority of independents, 51 percent, disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus, and of those, 40 percent “strongly” disapprove. Eighty-one percent of Republicans disapprove, while 81 percent of Democrats approve.

While Biden’s general approval rating has dropped across the board in recent months, the drop in his handling of the coronavirus is significant, as it suggests Americans are not satisfied with his overreaching edicts and mandates.

In September, Biden announced his decision to direct the Occupational Safety and Public Health (OSHA) to issue an emergency temporary standard (ETS), forcing employers with over 100 employees to implement vaccine mandates or vigorous testing requirements. OSHA released the rule last week, which is slated to take place January 4.

Under the rule, workers who opt for the testing requirement must handle with the cost themselves, as OSHA is not requiring employers to cover it. Additionally, the rule includes “planned inspections” and fines beginning at $14,000 per violation on employers. The rule comes months after the White House made it clear that the vaccine mandates were “not the role of the federal government.”

The survey, taken November 6-9, 2021, among 1,500 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

More recently, Biden is begging parents to “please” get their children vaccinated following the authorization of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.