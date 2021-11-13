Former President Donald Trump slammed several Republicans as “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers,” and called for “America First Republican Patriots” to primary them.

Trump issued an aggressive statement on Saturday naming the Republicans he wants to see out of office immediately:

Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Representatives Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith? You will have my backing! Gonzalez, Kinzinger, and Reed already QUIT, they are out of politics, hopefully for good.

Seven of these Republicans, Reps. Katko, Bacon, Young, Upton, Garbarino, McKinley, Gonzalez, Kinzinger, Reed and Smith, voted to pass Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. These Republicans were essential in getting the bill passed through the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill passed the House by a 228-206 vote.

Reps. Rice, Meijer, and Herrera Beutler likely made Trump’s list for their vote to impeach the president in January.

Although Rep. Mace neither voted for the infrastructure bill nor Trump’s impeachment, she joined House Democrats in their recent vote to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Trump also called out the infamous Never Trumper Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in his statement.

“Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on the SKIDS with a 19% approval rating.” Cheney voted to impeach the former president in January and serves on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

“Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers,” Trump continued. He also called for one senator, Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), to be primaried as well.

“In the Senate, the ‘Disaster from Alaska,’ Lisa Murkowski (challenge accepted), must go. There is “almost” nobody worse,” Trump concluded.

Murkowski, who announced her reelection campaign on Friday, was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of inciting the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.