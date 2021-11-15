Illegal Alien Accused of Trying to Murder Co-Worker with Box Cutter

An illegal alien has been accused of attempting to murder his co-worker with a box cutter on a construction site in Polk County, Florida.

Nelson Carpio Garcia, a 22-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged this month for attempted first-degree murder after police said he tried to kill one of his co-workers by slashing them with a box cutter.

According to local reports, Garcia was previously arrested in August 2020 for driving without a license. He was transferred to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency but was never deported and ended up back in Polk County.

On October 30, Garcia was illegally working on a construction site with two other men in Davenport, Florida. Garcia, police said, and one of the other men got into an argument over his supposed drinking on the job.

That is when eyewitnesses told police that Garcia took out a box cutter and proceeded to slash the man multiple times across his chest and throat. Afterward, the eyewitnesses said Garcia fled the scene while the man was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Police searched the area for Garcia and found him with the box cutter. At that time, police said Garcia admitted to them that he was “attempting to kill” his co-worker.

“This is the second time in a year that Garcia, who should not even be in the country, has been arrested,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “In 2020, we notified ICE when he was booked into our jail and they picked him up. Now he’s back, trying to murder our citizens. Luckily, the victim wasn’t killed and should make a full recovery.”

