Nolte: Democrat-run Kenosha Prepares for Rittenhouse Riots

In Democrat-run Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents are boarding up windows in preparation for riots in the event a jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse.

You see, if you vote for Democrats, this is your life now.

Out here in Rural MAGA Country, we don’t have these problems. We live in relative peace and harmony with people of all races and backgrounds. Our air, water, and streets are safe and clean. We all own guns, but there’s no mass shooting crisis or hate crime crisis, and no riots or looting.

All that terrible shit only happens where Democrats are in charge, like Kenosha.

Democrat-run Kenosha was already ravaged by the Democrat party’s terrorist-Brownshirts in Antifa and Black Lives Matter last year. And as is almost always the case, it was the left-wing media that encouraged those riots by deliberately lying about the righteous police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Don’t you just love how Democrats in the media encourage riots in cities run by and populated with Democrats?

Anyway, now that the Kyle Rittenhouse case is about to go to the jury, and now that it’s been made crystal clear that Rittenhouse is innocent of the politically motivated murder charges against him, the good people of Kenosha — who were dumb enough to put Democrats in charge — are bracing for another round of riots ginned up by a lying media.

“Officials and businesses in Kenosha are also fearing a repeat of the violent upheaval that rocked the city of about 100,000 people in August last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake,” reports the New York Post.

“Photos show numerous buildings with boarded-up windows — many seemingly still there from the first round of riots last year that saw Black Lives Matter protesters often torching black-owned local businesses.”

The Post adds, “Gov. Tony Evers also ordered 500 National Guard troops into state active duty to support hundreds of law enforcement officers in preparation for possible upheaval.”

This seems like the perfect time to once again promote “John Nolte’s Handy-Dandy. Three-Step Guide to Ensuring No One Riots In Your Neighborhood…”

Stop voting for Democrats. Move to MAGA Country where people of all races and backgrounds live together in harmony. Seriously, dumbass, stop voting for Democrats.

You get what you vote for.

Good luck, Democrat-run Kenosha.

