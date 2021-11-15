Nolte: Surge of Americans Who Believe Local Crime Worsening

Up from 38 percent last year, a majority of 51 percent now believe local crime is getting worse, Gallup reported.

When asked if crime is worse nationally, a whopping 74 percent say yes. That’s actually down from 78 percent last year, but as Gallup noted, “Both figures are at or near their peak levels for the past 25 years.”

“The last time a majority of Americans perceived crime as being up in their area was in 2009,” Gallup revealed. “The last time it exceeded today’s 51% was in 1992 (then 54%).”

“That is also the high point in this long-term Gallup trend dating back to 1972,” the report said.

That’s not a typo: 1972, when urban blight was at its very worst, the worst in modern history. Think French Connection and Panic In Needle Park.

The internal numbers on the local crime issue are just as revealing. A full 53 percent of women, 48 percent of men, 67 percent of Republicans, 47 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats, say things are getting worse.

51% of Americans, the most in over a decade, believe there is more crime in their area than a year ago. https://t.co/MsdCQh9bq4 — GallupNews (@GallupNews) November 14, 2021

“The recent trend among Republicans could have political implications, as it indicates a level of intensity on the issue not seen for at least two decades,” Gallup reported. Since Gallup started polling on this question in 2000, this is by far the highest number for Republicans. The previous high was 13 points lower, at 54 percent.

The only good news here is that when it comes to their own personal safety, the number sits at 37 percent who worry, which is jump of eight points over last year, but well within normal range.

Politically, we’ve been through this before.

Soft-on-crime Democrats get soft on crime, crime surges, and the Democrats get wiped out in the polls.

This is what happened to Democrats in the 1970s and why, between 1968 and 1992, there was only four years of a Democrat president. Bill Clinton changed all that, specifically with his tough stance on crime, including the promise of 100,000 more police officers.

Even worse for Democrats is the establishment media are no longer able to gaslight the people into seeing this surge in violent crime as an “American problem.”

Voters now know violent crime is almost exclusively a “Democrat problem,” for it is Democrats who emptied the prisons, ceased charging criminals, and unleashed their terrorist Brownshirts in Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

And now the people, even Democrats, are pushing back. New York’s Mayor-elect Eric Adams might be a Democrat, but he’s a tough-on-crime Democrat with a firm mandate to clamp down the criminal element destroying that once great city’s quality of life—and that is a huge, HUGE setback for the far left.

