Mark and Patricia McCloskey made an appearance outside the Kenosha Courthouse Monday as the jury inside deliberated a verdict on Kyle Rittenhouse.

Breitbart News reported that Mark and Patricia stood outside their home with an AR-15 and a pistol as protesters moved through their neighborhood on June 28, 2020.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

Mark spoke to KMOV and explained his actions were defensive.

He said, “A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear for our lives.”

The McCloskeys were prosecuted, and on June 17, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and Patricia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. As part of their plea, they forfeited the guns they were holding when standing outside their home on June 28, 2020.

On August 3, 2021, Breitbart News reported that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) pardoned the McCloskeys.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been on trial for fatally shooting two people and wounding a third on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha.

The teen’s defense claims he acted in self-defense.

