Support for Stricter Gun Control at Lowest Point Since 2014

A Gallup survey of Americans shows that support for stricter gun control is at its lowest point since 2014.

The Gallup survey shows that 52 of Americans support stricter gun control.

When broken down by party, the greatest percentage of gun control support comes from Democrats.

For example, 24 percent of Republicans support stricter gun control, 45 percent of Independents, and 91 percent of Democrats.

And it is important to note 45 percent support for stricter gun control among Independents is actually 15 percent lower than the percentage of support among the same political group in 2020.

Gallup notes that support for a handgun ban is at its lowest point since surveys about such a ban began to be taken in 1959 as debate continues to surround weapons of all sorts and their place in society.

Current support for a handgun ban sits at 19 percent.

The poll comes a year after the surging gun sales of 2020.

Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting estimates nearly 23 million firearms were sold in 2020 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation indicated over 8.4 million first-time gun buyers were among those making purchases last year.

The Gallup survey was conducted October 1-19, 2021, and is based on responses from 823 random adults.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at [email protected]. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.