Florida Takes Further Legal Action Against Biden Vaccine Mandates

Florida is taking further legal action against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) announced Thursday before the governor signed legislation designed to protect Floridians from mandatory vaccine requirements.

Speaking from Brandon Honda in Brandon, Florida — an obvious nod to the “Let’s Go, Brandon!” movement, DeSantis announced that the state had already taken action against Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate, which would require employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or implement rigorous testing requirements.

“The state of Florida, we have filed a lawsuit. So we’re already challenging the OSHA lawsuit, that’s now been consolidated in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals,” he said, predicting the OSHA rule will “crash and burn.”

DeSantis also said Florida is challenging the mandate for federal contractors and announced the Sunshine State has “filed suit in Pensacola challenging HHS’s nurse and doctor mandate for hospitals.”

Moody took the podium shortly after, blasting the Biden administration for making “ill-informed, misguided, senseless policy decisions” and applying them to Americans.

“We have pushed back,” she said, formally announcing Florida’s lawsuit against the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, citing the “devastating losses of healthcare professionals already” in rural counties. Under that mandate, healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid have until December 6 to receive their first coronavirus shot.

In a press release of the announcement, Moody said Biden has abandoned medical professionals as part of a “feeble attempt to score political points at the worst possible time—making another disastrous policy decision based on politics just as pandemic burnout is thinning our healthcare ranks and creating a dire staffing shortage.”

“Fortunately, the law is on our side and Florida has an attorney general who is not afraid to push back against unlawful federal overreach,” she said.

“I filed a challenge to end the CMS vaccine rule—to protect doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, as well as the stability of the entire healthcare industry, against this power-hungry administration’s unlawful mandate that forces Floridians to choose between providing for their families and their healthcare autonomy,” Moody added.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo also spoke at the press conference, praising the action taken by Florida as well as the legislation, specifically, as it “completely pushes back against this belief that some of our leadership has been trying to put forward: that you don’t control your body.”

“It’s ‘your body belongs to Dr. Fauci, and he gets to decide what you do with your body, what you put on your face, what your kids get to do.’ This is part of what’s been attempted to be normalized over the past year and a half. It’s completely wrong. It is spiritual warfare,” Ladapo added. “It’s completely wrong.”