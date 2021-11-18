Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is slated to sign bills passed by the Republican-led legislature in the special session, doing so in Brandon, Florida — an obvious nod to the famous “Let’s Go, Brandon!” movement seen across the nation.

The Republican governor, a key opponent of President Joe Biden’s agenda, will hold a press conference in Brandon on Thursday and, more specifically, at the Brandon Honda car dealership. There, he is expected to sign a series of bills — House Bills 1, 3, 5 and 7 — addressing vaccine mandates. The measures are designed to protect workers from being forced to get the jab as a condition of employment.

One of the measures requires employers to provide clear exemptions for refusing the shot, including health, religion, pregnancy, or natural immunity. Businesses that fail to comply with the state guidelines would face financial penalties.

According to the legislature’s summary of the bills: