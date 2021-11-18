Left Melts Down over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Landmark Speech Against ‘Build Back Better’

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 25: U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex on October 25, 2021 in Kearny, New Jersey. On Thursday during a CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden announced that …
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Leftists raged on Twitter in response to a landmark speech from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) knocking President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda as a socialist bill that will tax Americans into oblivion, delivering them into a bureaucratic state subservient to Communist China.

“It’s okay. I’ll be here a long time,” McCarthy told Democrats as they pleaded with him to start the vote. “I think I’m upsetting other people on the other side of the aisle by telling them what’s in the bill. They just yelled at me that they’re leaving.”

Left-wing lawmakers and various media figures depicted the moment as a shrewd McCarthy positioning himself as a Republican leader while pushing an extreme right-wing agenda that would deprive the American people of life-saving programs.

