Rupert Murdoch was critical of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday during News Corp.’s annual shareholder meeting by suggesting Trump is hindering a way forward for conservatives in staying “focused on the past.”

“The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity,” stated the billionaire media mogul, whose family runs Fox Corp, at the shareholder meeting, per the Washington Post. “It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past.”

“The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future,” stated Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp.

The comment seemingly alludes to Trump’s critical rhetoric regarding the result of the 2020 Presidential Election as he has insisted widespread election fraud played a role in the election’s outcome.

In October, the 45th president appeared to suggest that unless alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election is addressed, Republican voters would sit on the sidelines in future elections, as reported by Breitbart News.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting ’22 or ’24,” Trump said. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

Murdoch also touched on big tech’s censorship of conservative media, according to Axios.

“The idea falsely promoted by the platforms that algorithms are somehow objective and solely scientific is complete nonsense,” Murdoch stated. “Algorithms are subjective and they can be manipulated by people to kill competition and damage other people, publishers and businesses.”

He went on to single out conglomerates Facebook and Google, suggesting the tech giants “silence conservative voices.”

“There is no doubt that Facebook employees try to silence conservative voices and a quick Google News search on most contemporary topics often reveals a similar pattern of selectivity — or to be blunt, censorship,” Murdoch said, per Axios.