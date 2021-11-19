***Live Updates*** World Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict

Joshua Caplan

18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in the killing of two people during violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. 

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

1:36 P.M. — Actress turned Democrat activist Alyssa Milano is the first Hollywood celebrity to express fury over the verdict. 

1:35 P.M. — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) isn’t happy. 

1:34 P.M. — Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard weighs in, says jury made the correct decision: 

1:32 P.M. — Footage from outside Kenosha County Courthouse as the verdict was read aloud: 

1:26 P.M. — Leftwing media figures and activists are lashing out following the verdict, attacking Judge Bruce Schroeder and blaming the outcome on race. 

1:20 P.M. — Rittenhouse breaks down in tears and hugs lawyer after being clear on all charges. 

