Live Updates*** World Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict

18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in the killing of two people during violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

1:36 P.M. — Actress turned Democrat activist Alyssa Milano is the first Hollywood celebrity to express fury over the verdict.

FUCKING NOT GUILTY pic.twitter.com/3Gl3hisU90 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 19, 2021

1:35 P.M. — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) isn’t happy.

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

1:34 P.M. — Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard weighs in, says jury made the correct decision:

The jury got it right—finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The fact that charges were brought before any serious investigation is evidence that the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 19, 2021

1:32 P.M. — Footage from outside Kenosha County Courthouse as the verdict was read aloud:

The moment the non guilty verdict was read and Rittenhouse supporters celebrate outside courthouse #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/zP0SKRQ2TU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 19, 2021

1:26 P.M. — Leftwing media figures and activists are lashing out following the verdict, attacking Judge Bruce Schroeder and blaming the outcome on race.

In the Rittenhouse case, the 13th juror was the judge. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse walks. I don't blame the jury at all, it was a tough case. But this is going to set awful precedent. Right-wing is going to feel emboldened to walk in anywhere with a weapon and just look for an excuse to use it. Provocation with weapons has become "self-defense" now. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 19, 2021

no justice, no peace. — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) November 19, 2021

huge surprise that white supremacy continues to prevail in the american justice system. Rittenhouse killed two unarmed people with a weapon he illegally obtained, he should be in prison. period. — Zachary Ryan (@ZachariusD) November 19, 2021

Travyon Martin was an unarmed 17-year-old kid. He was killed carrying a bag of skittles. The right-wing called him a threat. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old and armed. He shot and killed 2 people with an AR-15. The right-wing calls him a hero. pic.twitter.com/JursSJFT7j — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 19, 2021

BREAKING: The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial finds him NOT GUILTY on all counts after he killed two men and injured a third with an AR-15 — meaning he will walk free as if nothing ever happened. RT IF YOU THINK THIS IS NOT JUSTICE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 19, 2021

1:20 P.M. — Rittenhouse breaks down in tears and hugs lawyer after being clear on all charges.