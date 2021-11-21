‘Coward’ LeBron James Ripped After Dodging Enes Kanter’s China Criticism — ‘He’s the Face of Chinese Genocide’

After taking aim at Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter for wearing shoes that appear to depict Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping crowning a bowed LeBron James, the NBA superstar faced heavy backlash online, with many accusing him of hypocrisy for “pretending” to be a woke social justice warrior while remaining silent on Chinese human rights abuses because “it affects his pocket.”

In his post-game presser Friday night, a reporter asked James if he had “any reaction to Enes Kanter using your likeness on his shoes in his advocacy for human rights?”

In response, James accused Kanter of “using” his name for his own benefit.

“No, I think if you know me, I don’t really give too many people my energy. He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to,” he replied.

“Um, you know, trying to use my name to create, you know, an opportunity for himself,” he added. “Definitely won’t comment too much on that, if any, and that will be where I lay that at.”

Subsequently, many took to social media to criticize James, accusing him of being a coward and sucking up to the Chinese government for financial gain.

“LeBron is China’s puppet,” wrote Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO).

LeBron is China’s puppet https://t.co/BMSeCUZwi1 — Ken Buck (@BuckForColorado) November 20, 2021

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) accused James of being “TERRIFIED to say anything negative about the evil communist dictators in China” in his pursuit of more money, while praising Kanter for “showing more courage than the entire NBA.”

.@ClayTravis Serious Q: how much $$ is enough?@KingJames has made hundreds of millions of $$. But he still wants more, so much that he is TERRIFIED to say anything negative about the evil communist dictators in China.@EnesKanter is showing more courage than the entire @NBA https://t.co/modvjLAvru — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 21, 2021

“‘Money over morals’ isn’t just a slogan for LeBron James, but for most of the politicians in DC,” wrote GOP congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 9th district William “Billy” Prempeh.

“Money over morals” isn’t just a slogan for LeBron James, but for most of the politicians in DC. — Billy Prempeh (@BillyPrempeh) November 20, 2021

“LeBron James will never be loved like Michael Jordan because he’s a communist,” wrote best-selling author Nick Adams.

LeBron James will never be loved like Michael Jordan because he’s a communist. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 20, 2021

“LeBron James’ wealth is built off slave labor,” wrote conservative author Brigitte Gabriel.

LeBron James’ wealth is built off slave labor. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 21, 2021

Sports commenter Gary Sheffield Jr. accused James of avoiding the issue by “pretending” it was “a personal attack” on him.

“If LeBron wants to be impactful like Ali, he has to stand up,” he wrote.

I like LeBron as an athlete and what he’s done in Ohio (and elsewhere), however Enes Kanter is asking why LeBron hasn’t been vocal of the injustices in China and he punted by pretending this was a personal attack. If LeBron wants to be impactful like Ali, he has to stand up. — Gary Sheffield Jr (@GarysheffieldJr) November 20, 2021

“Any media member who is competent at their job would’ve immediately followed up by asking ‘but LeBron, haven’t you been telling us for years youre “more than an athlete.”’ Does that not apply to Enes Kanter?” wrote Fox Sports radio personality and writer Aaron Torres.

“Sadly most people [covering] NBA media can’t or won’t ask real questions,” he added.

Any media member who is competent at their job would've immediately followed up by asking "but LeBron, haven't you been telling us for years youre 'more than an athlete.' Does that not apply to Enes Kanter?" Sadly most people NBA media can't or won't ask real questions https://t.co/0l9lcwRTq3 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 20, 2021

“Lebron @KingJames has enough energy to rake in millions from China but yet no energy or courage to respond to @EnesKanter?” asked Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy.

“If Lebron wasn’t a lefty establishment he’d be labeled an #Islamophobe!” he added.

Lebron @KingJames has enough energy to rake in millions from China but yet no energy or courage to respond to @EnesKanter? If Lebron wasn't a lefty establishment he'd be labeled an #Islamophobe! #Uyghyurs #SlaveLabor

https://t.co/LKTTvtnFBA — M. Zuhdi Jasser زهدي جاسر (@DrZuhdiJasser) November 20, 2021

“@KingJames is too cowardly to admit he’s the face of Chinese genocide,” wrote Dan Gainor, vice president at Media Research Center.

.@KingJames is too cowardly to admit he’s the face of Chinese genocide. https://t.co/Nrl03beDzv — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 20, 2021

“LeBron is such a coward,” wrote political commentator Tiana Lowe. “He thinks @EnesKanter standing up to the Chinese Communist Party is about creating an ‘opportunity for himself’??”

“No, it’s called having some damned principles,” she added.

LeBron is such a coward. He thinks @EnesKanter standing up to the Chinese Communist Party is about creating an “opportunity for himself”?? No, it’s called having some damned principles. https://t.co/yHxbgqhEKY — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 20, 2021

“LeBron still won’t speak up for human rights in China,” wrote Brennon Chapman, former assistant director of player personnel for the Ole Miss football program. “Pretends to be a woke social justice warrior but stays quiet when it affects his pocket.”

“He might be the worst & most fake public figure in a long time,” he added.

LeBron still won’t speak up for human rights in China. Pretends to be a woke social justice warrior but stays quiet when it affects his pocket. He might be the worst & most fake public figure in a long time. pic.twitter.com/HuLPRdHsYw — Brennon Chapman (@BrennonChapman) November 20, 2021

Calling James a “coward,” sports radio host Gerry Callahan contrasted the Lakers star with Kanter, who he referred to as an “American hero.”

“Kanter risks everything to bring attention to the atrocities of Communist China while this gutless toady carries water for the evil regime,” he added.

Listen to this coward. He saw Kanter in the hallway in these wonderful shoes & said nothing, did nothing. Kanter risks everything to bring attention to the atrocities of Communist China while this gutless toady carries water for the evil regime. @EnesKanter is an American hero https://t.co/PNhdZi1Mxc — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 20, 2021

“Guess @KingJames also means that he’s too busy with earning Chinese $$ and don’t have time for the millions of Uyghurs detained in concentration camps,” wrote human rights activist Joey Siu.

“Not giving too many people my energy” Guess @KingJames also means that he’s too busy with earning Chinese $$ and don’t have time for the millions of Uyghurs detained in concentration camps. https://t.co/LJM53LUV0k — Joey Siu 邵嵐 (@jooeysiiu) November 20, 2021

“@KingJames was quick to mock Kyle Rittenhouse and comment on that. He was quick to smear every cop in America,” wrote writer and political commentator Will Ricciardella.

“He’s incredibly silent on China disappearing Peng [Shuai] for accusing a government official of sexual assault,” he added.

.@KingJames was quick to mock Kyle Rittenhouse and comment on that. He was quick to smear every cop in America He's incredibly silent on China disappearing Peng Shaui for accusing a government official of sexual assault — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) November 21, 2021

Referring to James’ remarks as a “joke,” former NFL quarterback Derek Anderson mocked the NBA star.

“He’s got no clue,” he wrote.

What a joke..He’s got no clue. https://t.co/Nply75o5qZ — DA (@DAnderson314) November 20, 2021

“The irony in the self proclaimed @KingJames protecting his #CCP masters by ankle biting someone much more fearless & principled than him is delicious,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Keep going @EnesKanter,” the user added.

“The sad thing about @KingJames is hes literally the only person on earth Xi fears,” wrote another Twitter user.

“He could do so much good — live up to his aspiration of being more than an athlete + be a more effective advocate for his community @ home — by standing up to Xi,” the user added. “Instead he trash talks @EnesKanter.”

“The irony of @KingJames accusing others of selfishness while refusing to condemn human rights atrocities because it might affect his pay-check,” wrote another.

“@KingJames has reached the ‘king’ level of redirecting the subjects of conversations so people forget he hasnt addressed the topics brought up,” wrote yet another.

“Hes making it about the mssngr @EnesKanter instead of the mssg (alleged human rights violations in China in connection with your boss @Nike),” the user added.

“Love Enes Kanter for calling out LeBron and his ties to China!” wrote another Twitter user.

Kanter, who is quickly becoming the NBA’s moral conscience, released a new shoe design on Thursday taking the league — and James in particular — to task for failing to recognize the human rights crimes of NBA’s Chinese partners.

He also blasted his fellow players for “pretending to care” about social justice even as they ignore China’s horrendous record of human rights abuses in the pursuit of money.

Addressing James directly, Kanter accused the NBA star of putting “money over morals” in a tweet that same day.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein