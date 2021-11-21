Florida Man Acquitted of Murder Charges Same Day as Kyle Rittenhouse

A 27-year-old Florida man was acquitted of second degree felony murder and three counts of attempted murder of a police officer on the same day that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The TC Palm reports “A.J.” Coffee IV was acquitted by a jury of the various murder charges; charges which date back to “a 2017 fire fight between a Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactical team and Coffee IV at his home in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue.”

Coffee claimed shot at the officers but told the court he did so in self-defense.

His girlfriend, 21-year-old Alteria Woods, died after being shot ten times by a SWAT officer during the raid.

Coffee testified he thought he was being robbed when SWAT began making entry during the 2017 raid. The officers allegedly broke out a rear window then “[used] a pole to detonate a flash bang.”

Coffee believed the pole was rifle, and says he then shot through the open window to defend himself.

Kyle Rittenhouse was also acquitted of murder charges on Friday, November 19, 2021. Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll cited Coffee’s acquittal when reacting to people who claimed Rittenhouse would have been convicted if black:

People saying Rittenhouse would be found guilty if he were black ought to read about the Coffee verdict, which, as it happens, also came down today. Coffee FIRED ON DEPUTIES during a raid, made a self defense case, and won. https://t.co/3GvMqOzc51 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 19, 2021

