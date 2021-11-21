Report: Over Half of NYPD Officers Wish They’d Never Joined Force

An internal NYPD survey found 56 percent of current officers wish they had never joined the force, it was revealed Sunday.

According to a New York Post report the survey sought the views of “6,000 uniformed officers.”

The Post notes the survey provides a “sobering snapshot of how the Finest feel in an era of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter riots, the Defund the Police movement, bail-reform laws that keep violent offenders out of jail, and legislative measures that put the burden of liability on officers while emboldening criminals.”

A 20-year-veteran commented on the survey, saying things at the NYPD are at “rock bottom.” He noted he has advised his son not to join the department and noted, “The city is absolutely not safe at all. Bail reform. Criminals being released. Everyone knows what’s going on.”

The veteran officer added, “My retirement date is next month, I can’t wait to run out of here.”

The internal survey found 46 percent of NYPD officers say the public disrespects them and 44 percent say the public distrusts them.

The NYPD is preparing for a “potential mass exodus” over far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandate. https://t.co/xQmdYUJxEs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 30, 2021

On October 25, 2021, Florida Politics pointed out Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was offering bonuses to police officers who choose to relocate and work in Florida. He noted that his officer is extended to officers who cannot “take that environment” in other places.

NPR reports that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) is also seeking to recruit officers from other areas.

Lee said, “I’ll work to make sure your freedoms are protected.”

He pledged, “We stand with our law enforcement, and we’ll stand with you, too.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.