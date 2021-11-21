White House Communications Chief of Staff Quits Joe Biden Job

Emma Riley, the White House Communications Chief of Staff for Joe Biden quit on Friday, announcing her move on social media.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve POTUS and the American people at the White House, she wrote.

It was an honor and privilege to serve @POTUS and the American people at the @WhiteHouse I’m excited to be moving down Pennsylvania Ave and traveling around the country with @SecMartyWalsh and @USDOL Follow along on the road to #BuildBackBetter: @Emma_E_Riley — Emma Riley (@ERiley46) November 19, 2021

Riley announced she would leave the White House to work with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and the Department ofLlabor.

Riley appeared excited that the House of Representatives finally passed Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, sharing Mean Girls memes on her personal account to celebrate.

But the White House communications team faces a different set of problems as the president is suffering low approval ratings and questions about his health and mental abilities.

Riley previously worked as the Deputy Communications Director for the Biden-Harris campaign in Pennsylvania and also worked for Walsh as an associate press secretary when he was Mayor of Boston. She also helped Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign as an organizing director.

Riley’s departure from the White House is the second in just a week for the Biden-Harris team.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director Ashley Etienne also quit on Thursday, as the vice president continues struggling with bad headlines.