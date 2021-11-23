Former President Donald Trump endorsed Maryland State Delegate Dan Cox (R) for governor, setting him up for a fight against Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz (R), who is endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD).

“Dan Cox is an America First Patriot who is running for Governor in the Great State of Maryland. A tough lawyer, and smart businessman, Dan has done outstanding work in the Maryland General Assembly,” the former president said in a statement.

Hogan called Cox a “QAnon conspiracy theorist” the week after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Cox reportedly arranged multiple buses to take Marylanders into Washington, DC, to listen to Trump’s speech, which happened shortly before the Capitol riots.

“Dan is MAGA all the way—unlike his opponent, Kelly Schultz, who was handpicked by her ‘boss,’ RINO Larry Hogan, who has been terrible for our Country and is against the America First Movement,” Trump continued. “As a State Delegate, Dan stood up to Hogan when he was supporting and meeting with Joe Biden. Dan is for low taxes, school choice, and no more lockdowns.”

“Personally, I’d prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points,” tweeted Hogan after news broke of Trump’s endorsement of Cox.

The Republican primary will occur on June 28, 2022.

“He supports our Military, our great Vets, our Second Amendment, which is under attack like never before, and importantly, is very strong on Election Integrity,” said Trump. “He fought against the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way, and will bring secure Elections back to Maryland. Dan Cox has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Former House Delegate Robin Ficker is also in the race to replace Hogan. Additionally, former Lieutenant Governor and frequent Trump critic Michael Steele created an exploratory committee to determine if he should enter the gubernatorial race. His decision is expected soon.

Dan Cox has represented Maryland’s fourth district in the House of Delegates since 2019.