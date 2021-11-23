Joe Biden Spending Thanksgiving Holiday in Nantucket

President Joe Biden will spend his extended Thanksgiving weekend in Nantucket, Massachusetts, a traditional gathering place for the elites.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to leave Tuesday evening for their trip where they will meet up with their family.

The Bidens appear to be staying at the Abrams Point compound of Carlyle Group co-founder and prominent Washington, DC, philanthropist David Rubenstein, according to the Nantucket newspaper Inquirer and Mirror.

Since 1975, the Biden family has spent Thanksgiving on the island but did not do so last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden even wrote an “Ode to Nantucket” in the Nantucket magazine in 2020, calling his first decision to spend the holiday on the island an “act of diplomacy” in order to satisfy both family’s wishes on Thanksgiving.

He described the family tradition of spending time on the island, that grew to host all of his children and grandchildren.

“We had some great years in that span, and we had some lousy years, but whatever was happening, whatever bumps and bruises we were suffering, we put it all aside and celebrated Thanksgiving in Nantucket,” he wrote.

Biden has repeatedly reminded Americans that Thanksgiving in 2021 will be much better than a year ago when the country was locked down the help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Later this month, our tables and our hearts are gonna be full, thanks to the vaccines,” he said during a speech.