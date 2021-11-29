Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R) filed “Kyle’s Law” last week to shield state residents from politically-driven prosecution in situations where they act in self-defense.

FOX23 reports the legislation, Senate Bill 1120, is designed to prevent residents from being forced to endure trials that are conducted for “political reasons.”

Sen. Dahm noted if SB1120 becomes law it would also guarantee that “victims of malicious prosecution would be able to receive compensation for expenses and damages.”

Dahm’s legislation is in response to the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the individual who two and killed two people–Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum–and wounded a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. Rittenhouse claimed self-defense and the jury agree with him, acquitting him of all charges on November 19, 2021.

The trial was arduous on Rittenhouse, to say the least, and Sen. Dahm responded in a press release, saying, “Kyle Rittenhouse should never have been charged.”

He then transitioned to SB1120, adding, “It is our duty to protect the rights of the people we represent, and the right to self-defense is paramount. This bill will ensure that what happened to Kyle Rittenhouse cannot happen to the people of Oklahoma.”

