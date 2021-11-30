Most Americans believe President Biden is responsible for dividing the American people, a Convention of States/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

“To what extent do you believe President Biden is responsible for the divisions in the American people?” the survey asked.

Overall, 54.2 percent said Biden is responsible for dividing Americans, and of those, 39.4 percent said he is “very” responsible.

Meanwhile, 45.8 percent said he is generally not responsible for the division.

The vast majority of Democrats, 78.7 percent, do not believe Biden is responsible for dividing the American people, but a majority of Republicans and independents, 88 percent and 64.1 percent, respectively, do.

The survey, taken November 13 – 16, 2021, among 1,092 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.97 percent.

While Biden made several mentions of unity in his inauguration speech 10 months ago, his presidency has been plagued by divisive rhetoric coming straight from the commander-in-chief, as he as directly pitted vaccinated Americans against unvaccinated Americans.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he said in a September 9 speech, scolding unvaccinated Americans.

“And your refusal has cost all of us,” he said. “So, please, do the right thing. But just don’t take it from me; listen to the voices of unvaccinated Americans who are lying in hospital beds, taking their final breaths, saying, ‘If only I had gotten vaccinated.’ If only.'”



In that same speech, where he announced the controversial Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule forcing employers with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine mandates or testing requirements, Biden said his administration was going to “protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” once again pitting Americans against each other.

More recently, in light of the Omicron Variant, Biden said lockdowns are off the table “for now” but suggested that unvaccinated people, as well as those who do not wear masks, are the reason one would be necessary.

“If people are vaccinated and wear their masks, there’s no need for the lockdown,” he said.

Notably, Biden was recently spotted inside a store in Nantucket without a mask on. However, the White House maintains he follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask guidance.