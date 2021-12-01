Lawyer and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz warned the justice system has “ceased to be about individual justice” because “It’s becoming much more responsive to, unfortunately, critical race theory,” in an interview with Just the News.

“Everything’s about race … Everything’s about race or politics,” he said.

Dershowitz went on to explain many cases now have high-tension political implications and that persons and groups are seeking narrative-affirming verdicts, saying, “The justice system has stopped being about is this particular person innocent or guilty beyond a reasonable doubt based on the evidence and based on the law.”

“People today are rooting, cheering for verdicts,” he continued. “They want verdicts to reflect their narrative. They want verdicts to prove their way of looking at the world. Trials and justice have ceased to be about individual justice. They’re about identity politics.”

Dershowitz described a country that in his lifetime has moved starkly away from the ideals of Martin Luther King, Jr., and toward a race-centric society. “I’m 83 years old, and I will never live to see or return to the days when we follow Martin Luther King’s quest dream,” he told Just the News. “He dreamt of the time when his children will be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the quality of their character. That’s not going to happen.”

The legal scholar said the killing of George Floyd “changed the concept of race in America,” pointing out that “Everything now is about race.”

Dershowitz also warned that the critical race theory lens with which the justice system is now viewed extends further into everyday aspects of life and society, pointing to a job posting for a theoretical physicist in California that “hardly mentioned anything about physics.”

Rather, Dershowitz said, the posting “talked about where do you stand on diversity? Where do you stand on everything relating to race?”

“The qualification for jobs has more to do with your attitudes toward race and identity politics than toward the issue on the merits,” he lamented.

Dershowitz, who has always considered himself a liberal, said there is no longer room for disagreement with leftist orthodoxy if one is to consider themselves a liberal. “If you’re going to be a woke person on the left, you have to be 100% on board on every issue,” he explained. “You have to be anti-Israel. You have to be basically anti-white. And you have to be completely on board with all the woke stuff, some good, some very bad, and some intolerable.”

“You can’t make up your own mind about any issue,” he said.