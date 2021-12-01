Biden Administration Considering Forcing International Travelers, Including U.S. Citizens, to Quarantine

The Biden administration is considering a controversial proposal requiring international travelers, including United States citizens, to self-isolate for seven days, regardless of vaccination status or a negative coronavirus test.

Citing three federal public health officials, the Washington Post previewed the restrictions the Biden administration is considering imposing upon international travelers in the wake of the omicron variant. Notably the South African doctor who identified the new strain said the symptoms appear to be “extremely mild,”at least in one of her patients, who experienced body aches and pains, headache, and scratchy throat.

Last week, Biden said the variant is of “great concern” and urged everyone this week to wear masks. When asked if lockdowns are off the table, Biden left the door open, telling reporters, “for now.”

However, the administration is reportedly considering additional restrictions for international travelers, some of which he is expected to announce on Thursday. According to the Post, which described Biden’s plan as a “part of an enhanced winter covid strategy,” one of the proposals involves requiring everyone traveling into the U.S. to have a coronavirus test one day before their departure, regardless of vaccination status.

“Administration officials are also considering a requirement that all travelers get retested within three to five days of arrival,” according to the Post.

Psaki Tries to Defend Biden's Travel Ban After He Called Trump's Ban "Hysterical Xenophobia" pic.twitter.com/WirYnW2JAJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 29, 2021

Additionally, the administration is also considering a “controversial proposal” which would require all international travelers to isolate for seven days after arriving in the states. This would be required regardless of a negative coronavirus test. Those who fail to adhere to the rules could face “fines and penalties,” per the Post.