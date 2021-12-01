Joe Biden Forgets Diplomatic Mess with France: ‘Unlike Trump I Don’t Shock Our Allies’

President Joe Biden boasted he was a better leader than former President Donald Trump on Tuesday because he did not “shock” allies around the world.

“Unlike Trump, I don’t shock our allies,” Biden replied when reporters asked him about the likelihood of coordinating with European countries over additional travel bans to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Biden’s comment ignored his diplomatic mess with France in September, after failing to inform French leaders about a nuclear submarine deal with Australia.

Biden’s deal led Australia to cancel an earlier submarine deal with France, and the French first learned about it in the media and not from the Americans or the Australians.

French officials specifically cited Biden’s behavior as similar to that of Trump.

“This brutal, unilateral, and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said after news broke of the deal. “I am angry and bitter. This isn’t done between allies.”

To demonstrate their anger and shock, France recalled its ambassador to the United States, the first time America’s oldest ally had ever done so.

Biden’s travel ban on southern African countries has also angered leaders there.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera accused Biden of “Afrophobia” by leveling a travel ban and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called the ban “completely unjustified and unfairly discriminate against our country.”