Nolte: Jill Biden and Nancy Pelosi Bravely Rebel Against Stupid Mask Mandates

Watching the Reverend-Doctor Jill Biden violate a mask mandate right there in the White House was a real cheer moment, a moment of true inspiration.

There she was, His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s own wife, basically saying, Nope, nope, nope, not wearing a stupid mask, not even in the White House. I’m vaccinated, bitchez! Why should I wear a mask?!

Hell, yes!

You go, girl!

What I especially loved about the Reverend-Doctor’s open defiance of stupid and anti-science mask mandates was that she did it in front of a bunch of kids. That’s how you lead. By example! Show the youth the way. Lead the children to the promised land of freedom and science and sanity!

And then, not to be outdone, no less than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi led by example by refusing to wear a mask indoors at a crowded D.C. even this week. Better still, she did so just one day after the Reverend-Doctor Jill’s own husband urged people to wear masks.

How badass is Nancy Pelosi?

And Nancy was leading by example right there in the Smithsonian, rebelling by example, where the rules are very clear about requiring everyone to wear a mask indoors at all times.

You see, this is something we need more of…

We need our elected and allegedly-elected leaders openly rebelling against dumb and useless laws and rules; things like these mask mandates. Any by allegedly-elected leaders, I, of course, mean Joe Biden himself, who refused to wear a mask in Nantucket over the weekend. Nantucket has a mask mandate.

The store Slow Joe visited has a mask mandate. But Joe was all, Screw you, I’m not wearing a dirty mask for no reason. I’m pro-science! Where am I? Who are you? I have to poop.

Listen, I can tell you from my own experience that few things are as enjoyable as ignoring mask mandates. My town has one. But following the examples of Nancy Pelosi, the Reverend-Doctor Jill Biden, and His Fraudulency Joe Biden, I refuse to comply. And if anyone confronts me, I’m just going to point to my nation’s elected and allegedly-elected leaders as examples.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.