Democrat Tom Wolf Vetoes Constitutional Carry for Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf (D) vetoed legislation Thursday that would have removed the state’s requirement that law-abiding Pennsylvanians get a permit before carrying a gun for self-defense.

On November 17, 2021, Breitbart News reported that legislation to make Pennsylvania the 22nd constitutional carry state was headed to Wolf’s desk.

Wolf’s opposition to the legislation was well known, and NBC Philadelphia noted that he vetoed constitutional carry on Thursday.

He called the bill “dangerous,” adding, “This legislation, which eliminates the requirement for individuals to obtain a license before carrying a concealed firearm, will only exacerbate gun violence and jeopardize the safety of all Pennsylvanians.”

PennLive pointed out that constitutional carry sponsor Sen. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson County) countered Wolf’s claim, saying, “No criminal has ever said, ‘I want to go commit assault and murder – but I have to wait for my license to carry to come in.’”

The 21 states in which constitutional carry is the law of the land are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

