Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) talked to CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday about universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban, in the aftermath of the Oxford High handgun attack.

However, Business Insider made clear Murphy said he would take less in the way of gun control if doing so would bring Republicans to the table.

Murphy said, “I won’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good…I want universal background checks, I want a ban on assault weapons, but I will settle for something much less because that will save lives.”

Murphy said he would settle for ending what Democrats refer to as the “gun show loophole.”

An “assault weapons” ban would not have prevented the Oxford High shooting, which was carried out with a handgun. NPR reports the gun was acquired “at a local gun shop.” Retail sales from gun shops/gun stores already require a background check.

Murphy told CNN he would support a gun storage law and said, “It’s not about taking anyone’s weapons away, it’s just about saying, if you’re going to own a weapon store it safe.”

