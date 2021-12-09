Letitia James Drops Brief Bid for New York Governor

New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question after announcing that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over …
Kathy Willens/AP Photo
Joshua Caplan

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Thursday that she is dropping her brief campaign for governor to focus on “finish[ing] the job” in her current position.

James said in a statement:

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.

