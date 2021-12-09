Letitia James Drops Brief Bid for New York Governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Thursday that she is dropping her brief campaign for governor to focus on “finish[ing] the job” in her current position.

James said in a statement:

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.

— Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021