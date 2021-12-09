Just 16 percent of American adults strongly approve of President Biden’s job performance, a Thursday NPR/Marist poll revealed.

The polling number is worrisome for the president. More than double the number of people strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance than strongly approve of it.

Respondents indicated 38 percent strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance, 22 points greater than those who strongly support Biden’s job performance.

Biden has fallen flat with independents. Only 10 percent of independents strongly approve of the president’s performance, while a whopping 38 percent strongly disapprove — a 28 point difference.

Moreover, more Democrats (5 percent) strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance than Republicans strongly approve (2 percent).

Among white college graduates, a key voting bloc for Democrats, 35 percent strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, while just 20 percent strongly approve.

People under the age of 45 also give the president low marks: Only 8 percent strongly approve of his performance, while 33 percent strongly disapprove.

The poll sampled 1,172 adults November 30 through December 6. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.

