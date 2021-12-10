Americans support Republicans over Democrats by a record-setting amount of ten points heading into 2022 midterms, a CNBC poll found Friday.

The ten-point margin represents a significant swing that may produce a Republican landslide victory in the 2022 House and Senate midterms. Republicans have never polled so strongly in CNBC’s 20-year history of asking which party Americans favor to run Congress.

The largest lead Republicans have ever held on a CNBC generic ballot survey until Friday is four points, according to CNBC. On Friday, 44 percent of respondents favored Republicans, while 34 percent selected Democrats.

The last time Republicans led Democrats in polling to win control of the House was in 2014.

The poll also revealed urban ring counties, which are areas outside large cities, have turned red. Republicans now lead Democrats by five points in urban areas. In 2020, Democrats were preferred by eight points.

NEW CNBC polling with a big ὄ Which party would you prefer to control Congress:

44% – Republicans

34% – Democrats



🚨 “In the past 20 years, CNBC and NBC surveys have never registered a double-digit Republican advantage on congressional preference…”https://t.co/IF5eFsxXck — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 10, 2021

Positive Republican polling is not the only metric leaning towards the GOP. Nineteen House Democrats have announced they will not run for reelection in 2022. The massive exodus is far more than the five seats Republicans need to regain to take back the House, leaving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) with important committee vacancy positions to fill.

Republicans will also have a slight advantage in state redistricting measures across the nation. The 2020 census showed Americans leaving Democrat-controlled states and moving to red ones, which will likely decrease the overall amount of seats in blue states while increasing them in red states.

