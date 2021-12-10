Poll: Joe Biden Has Lower Approval on Key Issues than Trump When He Left Office

President Joe Biden now has lower approval ratings on several key issues than former President Donald Trump had in January 2021, a Harvard/Harris Poll released this week found.

Overall, the survey found just 32 percent of voters expressing the belief that the economy is on the “right track,” compared to 58 percent who now say it is on the “wrong track.” Biden’s overall approval stands at 45 percent, down 12 points from the 57 percent approval he saw in March 2021.

However, the poll found that, issue by issue, voters are not approving of Biden’s job performance. In fact, in January 2021, Trump garnered higher approval ratings on most issues listed than Biden garnered in November 2021.

The economy: Trump 56 percent, Biden 41 percent

Stimulating jobs: Trump 58 percent, Biden 45 percent

Fighting terrorism: Trump 55 percent, Biden 40 percent

Immigration: Trump 52 percent, Biden 35 percent

Foreign affairs: Trump 52 percent, Biden 39 percent

Administering the government: Trump 49 percent, Biden 44 percent

The only issue that Biden edged Trump on is “reacting to the coronavirus,” garnering 50 percent to Trump’s 47 percent. However, that reflects a 21-point drop from the 71 percent approval Biden had on the issue in March 2021.

The survey also asked respondents if their financial situation is improving or worsening. Forty-six percent now say it is “getting worse,” up from the 22 percent who said the same in February 2021, right after Biden assumed office.

The Harris Poll conducted the survey November 30-December 2, 2021, among 1,989 registered voters.