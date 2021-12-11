Schedule: No Plans for Joe Biden to Attend Army-Navy Football Game

President Joe Biden will not attend the annual Army vs. Navy football game on Saturday according to his weekend schedule.

The president’s public schedule for Saturday is empty after Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, traveled to their home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday night for the weekend.

Barring a surprise schedule change, it appears that Biden will not follow the presidential tradition of personally attending the game to show support for the military.

The game begins at 3:00 p.m. EST and will be held in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.

President Donald Trump attended the game in 2016 as president-elect, and also attended in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Trump was enthusiastically welcomed each year, including in 2018 when he appeared for the coin toss.

In 2016, Trump appeared at the game and gave an interview to the broadcast team.

“I just love the armed forces, love the folks, the spirit is so incredible,” he said.