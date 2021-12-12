14-Year-Old Son of Pizza Store Employee Shoots Alleged Robber in Face

The 14-year-old son of an employee of Philadelphia’s BOLD Pizza shot a suspect in the face Thursday as the suspect was allegedly strangling the employee.

The incident occurred “just before 10 p.m.,” after the alleged robber entered the store and fought with the employee over the cash register, FOX 29 reported.

As the altercation escalated the suspect allegedly began to strangle the employee, at which point the employee’s 14-year-old grabbed a handgun from under the counter and shot the suspect in the face.

#BREAKING 14-year-old son of pizza shop employee shoots would-be robber in Spring Gardenhttps://t.co/O6T7tue7jX — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 10, 2021

The suspect fled the scene but police followed the blood trail and apprehended him. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

LATEST: @PhillyPolice say the 14-year-old son of a Philadelphia pizza shop employee shot a robber in the face as the man fought with his parent over the cash register @FOX29philly https://t.co/Q66XYeOFYh — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) December 10, 2021

Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “It was clearly a sign of a robbery because the cash register was open. There was money on the floor and there was also some broken glass inside the store and there was also a large amount of blood.”

Police believe the wounded suspect to be one of three men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy just prior to the alleged attempted robbery of BOLD Pizza, WPVI noted.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.