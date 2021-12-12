Twenty people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 and the Chicago Sun-Times report the first fatal shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday “in the 2100 block of North Albany Avenue,” when a 26-year-old man was shot while on a friend’s porch.

The 26-year-old was shot in the head.

The second fatal shooting was discovered Saturday “about 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Austin Avenue.” A 21-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head too. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

HeyJackass.com notes that 762 people have been shot and killed in Chicago thus far in 2021, and another 3,596 people have been shot and wounded.

Part of Chicago’s gun crime is occurring on expressways. WGNTV reported the city hit the figure of 213 expressway shootings in mid-November of this year.

The total number of expressway shootings in 2020 was 101.

