Chicago police are hosting a gun buyback on December 18, 2021, and they are pledging to destroy every firearm that is handed over to them.

The event will held at the Christ Universal Temple on South Ashland in Chicago.

The Chicago PD tweeted that the buyback is a way to “save a life.”

They gave details on the event: “We’re hosting a gun turn-in this Saturday on December 18th at [Christ Universal Temple] at 11901 S. Ashland Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All guns turned in will each receive $100, no questions asked. Each BB gun, air gun and replica gun will receive $10.”

The Chicago PD also noted, “All guns turned in at this event will be destroyed and never returned to the street.”

All guns turned in at this event will be destroyed and never returned to the street. — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 13, 2021

The city of Chicago banned ownership of handguns in 1982 and that ban remained the law of the land until the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the ban in 2010. While the ban was in place Chicago witnessed a surge in murders that far surpassed recent highs.

For example, on December 9, Breitbart News noted over 750 murders had occurred in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago to that point in 2021. But when the handgun ban was in place, the number of murders surged far higher. The Chicago PD reported there were 850 homicides during 1993. They list 930 homicides in 1994; 921 homicides in 1991; and a startling 940 homicides in 1992.

The Chicago PD is now asking Chicagoans to turn in their guns so they can be destroyed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.