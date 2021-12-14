‘Worst Choice Ever’: Leftists Freak over TIME Selecting Elon Musk ‘Person of the Year’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)
Theo Wargo/Getty
Paul Bois

Much to the chagrin of his left-wing critics, TIME magazine surpassed all expectations on Monday when the notoriously woke publication selected the refreshingly non-woke billionaire Elon Musk as 2021’s “Person of the Year.”

Describing him as a “madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan,” the Tesla founder was honored for his unapologetic individualism and his defiance of those who doubted him.

“A few short years ago, Musk was roundly mocked as a crazy con artist on the verge of going broke,” TIME explained. “Now this shy South African with Asperger’s syndrome, who escaped a brutal childhood and overcame personal tragedy, bends governments and industry to the force of his ambition.”

Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty)

Not all TIME had to say was praiseworthy, pointing out Musk’s alleged lack of empathy for people closest to him and sexual harassment charges within his own company, nevertheless, TIME resists the temptation to sanctify or vilify Musk, opting instead for the noble choice of portraying him as a man driven to carry out a vision, at times to his own peril and at times to his own reward.

Leftists and critics of Musk had little patience for TIME’s examination of the Tesla founder and took to Twitter to voice their discontent:

 

.

