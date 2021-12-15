Sixty-seven percent of independent registered voters believe President Joe Biden should not seek reelection in 2024, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

As Washington, DC, insiders wait to see if Biden will make good on his promise to run for reelection amid 40 year-high inflation and the border crisis, a vast majority of independents do not support the president for a second term, Politico Playbook reported.

Overall, the poll found that 58 percent of registered voters oppose a Biden reelection campaign, while 34 wanted Biden to run for reelection.

Sixty-one percent of respondents also said the nation is on the wrong track. Just 39 percent of Americans believe it is headed in the correct direction.

The poor polling for Biden among swing voters comes as other Democrats are angling to enter the 2024 campaign.

As failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continues to rebuild her political profile with interviews and media appearances, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would seem to be the biggest contenders if Biden fails to run.

On Monday, CNN published an article promoting 11 presidential contenders for 2024, among them Harris and Buttigieg.

The White House maintained Monday Biden will run for reelection. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing that “the president has every intention of running for reelection.”

The poll sampled 1998 registered voters from December 11- 13. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø