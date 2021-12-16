A poll of registered voters reveals that 50 percent of them disapprove of how Kamala Harris is performing as vice president.

The Hill/HarrisX survey that was published on Tuesday also reported that 43 percent approve of Harris’s job performance, while seven percent said they were unsure.

The poll also found that 39 percent of voters “strongly disapprove” of Harris, compared to 23 percent who only “somewhat approve” of her and 20 percent who “strongly approve.”

The New York Post reported on the poll:

Harris’ favorable rating in the poll represents an improvement on three recent surveys that saw the veep fail to crack the 40 percent approval mark among US adults or voters. A recent survey done by the Economist and YouGov, for example, found that 54 percent of US adults had an unfavorable view of the vice president while 52 percent have an unfavorable view of President Biden. The same survey reported that 43 percent of U.S. adults have a favorable view of Biden — and just 38 percent have one of Harris. As the Biden administration has scrambled to control several crises — including inflation, the border, and the aftermath of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan — Harris and Biden have seen their approval ratings plummet.

Harris’s tenure also has featured staff departures after allegations of a toxic work environment, as well as criticism for her lack of action as Biden’s border czar as the migrant crisis continues.

GOP lawmakers mocked Harris for a story published in the San Francisco Chronicle over the weekend that revealed she had remodeled her office in the West Wing of the White House.

“Now that she is done with that, can she go to the border?” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) remarked.

“Maybe she will visit the southern border now that the big remodel is done,” the House Republican Policy Committee, chaired by Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), said.

The poll surveyed 926 registered voters between December 6 and 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter