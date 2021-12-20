Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 8 Points in Hypothetical Presidential Matchup 

More voters would choose former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the election were held today, according to a new Center for American Greatness poll.

The national poll, conducted December 17 to December 19 among 750 registered voters, presented respondents with a series of questions about Biden’s performance in office and a hypothetical matchup with Trump.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the election were held today, compared to Biden’s 41 percent. An additional ten percent had no opinion or were undecided.

2024 National General Election Poll: Donald Trump 49% (+8)

Joe Biden 41% InsiderAdvantage/@theamgreatness (R) ~ 750 RV ~ 12/17-12/19https://t.co/uGvBhBXJAy — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) December 20, 2021

The survey also asked voters whether they would prefer Republicans or Democrats to control the U.S. House of Representatives. In that scenario, 48 percent of respondents would like to see Republicans control the House, compared to 42 percent for Democrats.

The numbers were also similar when polled about control of the U.S. Senate: 51 percent of respondents would like to see Republicans control the Senate, compared to 42 percent supporting Democrat control.

2022 Generic Congressional Ballot Poll: Republicans 48% (+5)

Democrats 43% InsiderAdvantage/@theamgreatness (R) ~ 750 RV ~ 12/17-12/19https://t.co/uGvBhBXJAy — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) December 20, 2021

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.6 percent.

In addition, voters were questioned about Biden’s job performance. A massive 58 percent of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance. Conversely, just 41 percent of voters approve of the job the president is doing.

American Greatness wrote, “Almost a year into the Biden presidency, no one should be surprised that a large majority of Americans are unhappy with him. The past year has seen a string of failures by Biden and his team.”