More Americans plan to attend a religious services this Christmas after attendance waned during the coronavirus pandemic last year, a Rasmussen poll released on Friday found.

This year, 44 percent of American adults plan on attending a religious service, up from 39 percent last year when the pandemic and government induced shutdowns “suppressed attendance.” Forty-three percent of Americans said they will not be attending a service, and 13 percent said they are unsure.

However, the percentage of religious service attendees is not as high at 2019. Before the pandemic, 49 percent of those polled planned on attending a religious service during the holidays

Fifty-nine percent think Christmas is one of the United States’ most important holidays, which is up from 55 percent last year. Only 7 percent think Christmas is one of the least important, and 28 percent rank it “somewhere in between.”

“These findings are consistent with surveys for years. The Fourth of July ranks second as the holiday most important to Americans, followed by Memorial Day and Thanksgiving,” according to the poll, which was conducted with 1,000 U.S. American Adults on December 19-20. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.