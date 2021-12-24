“In order to run effective campaigns, and to win, it’s our belief, and I think the belief in most of the Democratic Party, that you need to have managers that are culturally competent, that have the ability to speak to every part of the coalition,” Myers said.

Myers, who previously worked as a DCCC regional political director, said a “pipeline for underrepresented senior party operatives doesn’t really exist,” the report states.

“These folks are going to be the next [executive directors] of the DCCC, maybe the DNC,” he said. “They’re going to run big Senate campaigns. I guarantee you, one amongst this group will run a presidential [campaign] one day.”

The DCCC is committing to hiring people based on immutable characteristics and lifestyle choices after the committee reportedly had “much-publicized struggles with senior staff diversity during the 2020 election cycle.” Chairman of the DCCC Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) “drew similar warnings” when he became chair.

“Diversity is one of our party’s greatest strengths, and this partnership with Blue Leadership Collaborative will help ensure Democrats’ deep bench of talented and diverse operatives are ready to jump on the campaign trail to be leaders in some of the most competitive races this cycle,” DCCC Executive Director Tim Persico said in a statement.