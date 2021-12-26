Police indicated that two men were shot and killed on a Bronx street corner just hours after Christmas Day.

The New York Post reports that gunfire erupted “at the intersection of East 168th Street and Morris Avenue,” leaving a 31-year-old dead at the scene and a second man fatally wounded.

No one saw the shooting occur and police admit “detectives have no idea what happened.”

The man who died at the scene “had three prior arrests for drugs, criminal possession of a weapon and trespassing.”

AMNY reports that “sources familiar with the case said a firearm was found under the unidentified man” who survived long enough to be transported to a hospital.

NYPD figures show 464 murders in New York City January 1, 2021, through December 19, 2021. There were 452 murders in the city during that same time-frame in 2020.

