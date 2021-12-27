Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview last week that transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas “is a dude” who is beating women’s swimming records.

“How many people do you think actually support that?” Palin asked Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

“The issue with the swimmer — that dude who’s swimming, and he is a dude — he’s beating women by 40, 50 seconds,” Palin continued. “And you don’t see that in swimming. It’s so obvious.”

“Doesn’t it make you wonder who okays this kind of stuff? Because normal people don’t, they don’t support this,” she added. “I think more and more people are saying this is ridiculous, this is a joke. And no, we’re not going to just sit back and shut up and let it happen.”

Palin also urged conservatives to get more involved in culture and politics in order to make a change.

“There are more of us than there are of them,” she said. “Common sense, constitutional conservatives, we’re busy raising kids, raising families, running businesses, so not super engaged in that arena.”

“So, as more and more Americans — average Joe Americans — get fed-up with what’s going on, and we’re seeing how rapidly things are eroding when it comes to the foundation of what it means to be an American, more and more people are getting engaged, and that’s a really, really good sign,” Palin continued.

“Yeah, I know, you guys are busy, kids, businesses, and everything else,” she added. “But you know what, you better prioritize to give yourself some time to get engaged in culture, in politics, to effect change.”

Transgender Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, has been crushing women’s records and will likely take home the title at the NCAA Championships in March.

Meanwhile, swimming official Cynthia Millen has resigned from her 30-year career in the sport over Thomas, telling, the Washington Times, “I can’t support this,” and branding the transgender athlete’s wins as “grossly unfair.”

Palin herself has also been a big supporter of women’s athletics, crediting Title IX for the huge impact high school sports had on her own life. The former governor was the captain and star point guard of her high school state championship-winning basketball team in Wasilla, Alaska.

