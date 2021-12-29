Eleven Shot on Monday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 07: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to guests at an event held to celebrate Pride Month at the Center on Halstead, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community center, on June 07, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot is the first openly gay mayor of the city …
Scott Olson/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Eleven people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago (D).

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Monday’s shooting fatality occurred about 3:30 p.m. “in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue.” A 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk when someone approached and shot him multiple times. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Monday’s gun violence came on the heels of Christmas weekend in which 22 people were shot and two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On December 3, 3021, AXIOS reported 770 homicides occurred in Chicago January 1, 2021, through November.

The Sun-Times noted that Chicago registered its 800th homicide for the year on December 14, 2021, when 23-year-old Sheridan Freeman was shot dead inside a home in West Pullman.

 Two days after Freeman’s death WBEZ observed Chicago hit 812 homicides for the year.
ABC News noted that Chicago witnessed “769 homicides” in 2020, an increase of 274 homicides over 2019.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.