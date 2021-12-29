Eleven Shot on Monday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Eleven people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago (D).

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Monday’s shooting fatality occurred about 3:30 p.m. “in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue.” A 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk when someone approached and shot him multiple times. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Monday’s gun violence came on the heels of Christmas weekend in which 22 people were shot and two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On December 3, 3021, AXIOS reported 770 homicides occurred in Chicago January 1, 2021, through November.

The Sun-Times noted that Chicago registered its 800th homicide for the year on December 14, 2021, when 23-year-old Sheridan Freeman was shot dead inside a home in West Pullman.

Two days after Freeman’s death WBEZ observed Chicago hit 812 homicides for the year.