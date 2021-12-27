22 Shot over Christmas Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-two people were shot, two of them fatally, over Christmas weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 18 people were shot Christmas Eve into Sunday morning and ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes the number of shooting victims was 22 by Monday morning.

The first shooting fatality of the weekend was discovered on Christmas Day around 10:40 p.m., when a 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was found “in the 3000-block of North Avers Avenue” and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting fatality of the weekend occurred about 3:20 p.m. Sunday “in the 3900-block of West Madison Avenue.” A 37-year-old man was in a parking lot when a vehicle approached and someone inside the vehicle began shooting.

The 37-year-old was shot and transported to a hospital, where he died.

WGN9 pointed out that a drive-by shooting Sunday morning wounded three people inside a building “in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue.”

The gunman in the drive-by was in a grey Dodge Durango and he began shooting at the building around 12:10 a.m. Two 23-year-old men and a 26-year-old man were wounded in the incident.

On December 21, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Lightfoot was seeking help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in the face of surging homicides and continued gun crime.

