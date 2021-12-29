New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were caught on camera kicking a mother and her child out of an Applebee’s in Queens for being unvaccinated, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The incident happened on December 15 during a protest at the Queens Centre Mall. The video shows officers from NYPD’s Strategic Response Group asking several unvaccinated patrons to leave the restaurant.

“Unless you have vaccination cards, you have to exit the restaurant,” an officer said in the video.

The young child “appears upset and covers his face” as the officers “attempt to defuse the situation,” according to the report.

NYPD kicks out a child for not having a vaccine passport. pic.twitter.com/2bkeK0sRnv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 28, 2021

Several people at the restaurant can be heard in the video shaming the officers for asking unvaccinated people to leave.

“Scaring a child. Traumatizing a child. Hope you feel good about yourself, NYPD,” one protester said.

One of the officers then spoke to the entire group of protesters, saying they will not be charged if they leave voluntarily.

“Otherwise, you will be arrested for trespass. This will be your only warning,” he said.

The protesters went to the Applebee’s at 9 p.m. and “refused to leave when workers denied them service for not showing vaccination cards,” according to a report from the Sunnyside Post.

In a statement to Newsweek, NYPD confirmed they responded to the restaurant after reports of a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed by the manager that individuals entered, refused to prove vaccination status in compliance with NYS Mandate and requested for the individuals to be removed from the location,” the NYPD said.

Police said four people were arrested and charged with criminal trespass, though the mother and child were not charged.

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Key to NYC” Pass began in September, and requires gyms, restaurants, and entertainment venues to bar unvaccinated individuals from entering their establishments. Those who do not comply face monetary consequences. Individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated must show proof of at least one shot of vaccination to eat at an indoor restaurant, bar, or other eatery, via a copy of their vaccination card or proof on one of the city or state apps.