Pennsylvania Democrat Commissioner Charged with Raping 15-Year-Old Boy

A Democrat elected official in Darby Township, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with raping a 15-year-old boy.

Marvin Smith, a 50-year-old Democrat elected to the Darby Township Board of Commissioners in 2019, turned himself in to the Philadelphia Police Department late last week on charges of rape, sexual assault, and others related to the rape of a 15-year-old boy in 2017.

According to investigators, on August 12, 2017, Smith was in his vehicle when he approached the boy and offered to give him a ride. Smith lured the boy by claiming to be a family friend, investigators claim.

When the boy got into Smith’s vehicle, Smith drove them to a park where he then allegedly raped the teen. Afterward, the boy told police that Smith dropped him off at an undisclosed location. The boy first filed a sexual assault complaint against Smith in April 2019 but an arrest warrant was not issued until November 22, 2021.

Democrat Town Commissioner charged with rape of 15-Year-Old boy in Philadelphia Marvin E. Smith, 50, Darby PA “It's unclear at this point why the investigation took so long since the victim reported the incident back in 2019.” https://t.co/c9uwrBnL6u — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) January 2, 2022

Smith remains listed as a Darby Township Commissioner on the local government’s website. Smith remains in police custody on a $100,000 bail.

In September 2020, following a summer of riots by Black Lives Matter activists, Smith shared a meme on his Facebook page that depicted two black men with guns drawn at a white police officer’s head with the caption, “Does it have to come to this to make them stop murdering and terrorizing us?”

As a result, Smith was stripped of his duties overseeing the region’s police department.

