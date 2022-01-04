Exclusive — James Lindsay: Critical Race Theory is ‘Calling Everything Racist Until You Control It’

Author and mathematician Dr. James Lindsay told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that the definition of Critical Race Theory, simplified, is “calling everything racist until you control it.”

“Critical Race Theory is calling everything racist if you want to control it, until you control it,” Lindsay told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“That’s really what it is — calling things racist until you have it under your control,” he reiterated.

Lindsay went on to explain how Critical Race Theory activists view society.

“Critical Race Theory is a fundamental belief that the organizing principle of society is racism that benefits white people. They call it “systemic racism” that was allegedly created by white people and embedded into societal structures — like law, especially law, but education, and all of the other institutional structures that hold up society and shape society,” he explained.

This is the type of message they are trying to inculcate in children through the educational system.

“So racism is a feature of the system itself,” Lindsay continued, “and has to be critically examined using critical theories to identify it and challenge it, and ultimately, to reject it fundamentally by creating a full social and cultural revolution that will be, conveniently enough, led by the only people who actually understand this, namely, Critical Race Theorists themselves.”

Marlow asked Lindsay, “Who are the top people who laid out the path to where we are now?”

Lindsay named 62-year-old Kimberlé Crenshaw.

“The most significant person is going to be Kimberlé Crenshaw,” he said. “People often start by mentioning Derrick Bell — her mentor at Harvard — and Derrick Bell wrote ‘Race, Racism, and American Law’ in 1970, which is probably the first real text.”

“But Kimberlé Crenshaw is really the person who codified it,” Lindsay affirmed.

Watch the full interview below:

