Lyft Driver with Concealed Carry Opens Fire, Foils Alleged Carjacking

Members of the Crime Scene Unit walk near the location of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Matt Rourke/AP
AWR Hawkins

Two carjackers were hospitalized Monday in Philadelphia after their intended victim, a Lyft driver, proved to be a concealed carry permit holder armed with a handgun.

FOX 29 reports that the Lyft driver was in West Philadelphia with a passenger in his car when he was rear-ended. The Lyft driver exited his vehicle after the collision, only to have two alleged carjackers ready to steal his car.

One of the carjackers was reportedly armed with a rifle.

As a carjacker slipped into the the Lyft driver’s car to drive off with it, the Lyft driver pulled his concealed carry handgun and opened fire, striking both carjacking suspects.

One of the carjacking suspects was hospitalized in critical condition.

Breitbart News reported that Philadelphia saw a record 562 homicides in 2021, the most the city had ever witnessed in a year’s time.

On December 27, 2021, Breitbart News noted that the overall total of shooting victims in Philadelphia–fatal and non-fatal shootings combined–was approximately 2,200.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.