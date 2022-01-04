Lyft Driver with Concealed Carry Opens Fire, Foils Alleged Carjacking

Two carjackers were hospitalized Monday in Philadelphia after their intended victim, a Lyft driver, proved to be a concealed carry permit holder armed with a handgun.

FOX 29 reports that the Lyft driver was in West Philadelphia with a passenger in his car when he was rear-ended. The Lyft driver exited his vehicle after the collision, only to have two alleged carjackers ready to steal his car.

One of the carjackers was reportedly armed with a rifle.

As a carjacker slipped into the the Lyft driver’s car to drive off with it, the Lyft driver pulled his concealed carry handgun and opened fire, striking both carjacking suspects.

2/2 Carjacker in Honda passenger seat gets out with rifle, demands @Lyft driver give up Infiniti. Lyft driver with concealed carry permit asks to get his female passenger out,then pulls out gun&shoots carjacker in Infiniti,then shoots 2nd carjacker in Honda ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/ohO8g3i0CP — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 4, 2022

One of the carjacking suspects was hospitalized in critical condition.

Breitbart News reported that Philadelphia saw a record 562 homicides in 2021, the most the city had ever witnessed in a year’s time.

On December 27, 2021, Breitbart News noted that the overall total of shooting victims in Philadelphia–fatal and non-fatal shootings combined–was approximately 2,200.

